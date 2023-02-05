Watch: Raw Underground Star Makes Surprise Return At NXT Vengeance Day

Dabba Kato is back and he is done making alliances.

The NXT Vengeance Day special saw Apollo Crews going one on one against Carmello Hayes in a two out of three falls match.

Hayes picked up the first fall in the bout. He nailed Crews with a cutter and then locked him up in a Crossface, forcing Apollo to tap out.

Trick Williams who was at the ringside then tried to help Hayes with the second fall. He took out the turnbuckle pad but Crews attacked him. The former IC champion then sent Hayes into the exposed turnbuckle.

Dabba Kato is back

Williams tried to get involved again with a chair. This is where Dabba Kato made his return. Kato stopped Williams from getting involved but it didn’t help Crews. Carmelo Hayes hit a Nothing But Net and then picked up the second fall to win the match.

Following the match Dabba Kato hugged Apollo Crews but he then quickly turned on his former partner. He delivered a headbutt and then slammed him onto the steel chair:

Kato was first seen on WWE TV as part of Shane McMahon’s Raw Underground segments. He was later paired with Apollo Crews as Commander Azeez during his IC title run. The giant had been off tv since Crews returned to the development territory.