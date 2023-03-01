Dakota Kai Reacts To Losing Women’s Tag Titles on Raw

Dakota Kai is sharing her thoughts about Damage CTRL losing the WWE Women’s Tag Team championships to Lita and Becky Lynch on Monday’s edition of WWE RAW.

Kai took to Twitter to react to the setback, noting that the pair still have more to give. She wrote, “We have so much more to give. I love @iyo_sky & @itsBayleyWWE with my whole heart.

Becky Lynch and WWE Hall of Famer Lita recently joined forces to win the Women’s Tag-Team Championships. They defeated IYO SKY and Dakota Kai in the main event on this week’s RAW.

Damage CTRL leader Bayley had been interfering in the title match and tried to assist her team in retaining the gold. At one point ‘The Role Model’ used one of the title belts to distract the referee and pulled Lita from the apron to stop her from tagging in.

However, in the closing moments, WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus made a shocking return. She ran down to the ring and attacked Bayley to even the odds. ‘Big Time Becks’ locked in the Disarm-Her on Dakota Kai, which gave Lita the opening to hit the Lita-Sault on SKY for the pinfall victory.

Stratus, Lita and Lynch celebrated together in the ring as the show came to a close.

Backstage after Raw, Lita, Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus spoke about the title change.