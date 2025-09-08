Dakota Kai Says Wrestling Return Will Come, Appreciating Break For Now

Dakota Kai’s time with WWE came to an end in early 2025, ending the Kiwi Superstar’s second run as part of the promotion. Kai hasn’t competed since being cut from WWE, but she plans on changing that when the time is right.

During a live stream, Kai reflected on her wrestling journey. The former NXT and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion admitted that she misses being in the ring, though she does like being able to spend some time away from the hustle and bustle of the wrestling industry.

“I miss wrestling, you guys! I got to get back into it. It’s just one of those things where it has been nice to have a little bit of a break. I have been doing it for a long time. Longer than the last seven years that I was in WWE. You know what I mean? It is nice to take a step back for a while, but I really do miss it.”

Kai’s release came as a surprise to many given that she was a part of Damage CTRL at the time. While the group would continue for a period of time without her, the group has since gone its separate ways. Kai was praised by Damage CTRL sister IYO SKY after her release while Bayley has also praised the work of her former colleague.

Within days of her release, Kai had attracted the attention of AEW, but has yet to make a move to the All-Elite promotion. With her also receiving an invitation to join TNA Wrestling, it seems that Kai won’t be out of work for long when she’s ready to get back in the ring.