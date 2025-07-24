Dana White Says Hulk Hogan Helped Pave UFC’s Path

UFC President Dana White appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime on FOX News to reflect on the passing of Hulk Hogan. The two-time WWE Hall of Famer died on July 24, 2025, of a reported cardiac arrest.

Although White admitted his background leaned more toward boxing, he emphasized that Hogan was part of a cultural foundation that ultimately influenced his path with the UFC.

“To say that the WWE, boxing, and other things of that time—from the Muhammad Alis to Hulk Hogan, Vince, and Don King—all of the guys who paved the way for me to be where I am today, all had an impact and a lasting impression in my life.”

White’s appreciation of Hogan goes beyond what he did for the world of Sports Entertainment. At heart, White was a fan of Hogan, making his passing a difficult one.

“I grew up in that era, that’s my era… The ’80s were incredible. Not just them—guys like Stallone and Arnold, and the list goes on and on of the men’s men of that era. Reagan, I mean, I could go on and on.”

As tributes to Hogan continue to pour in, White’s comments offer a unique perspective from outside the wrestling world—reminding fans just how far the reach of Hulkamania extended. Our thoughts remain with those who knew Hogan best at this sad time.





