Dark Order Reacts to Alan Angels Joining new Faction on Impact: “Oh you found new friends, whatever”

Former AEW star and Dark Order member Alan Angels has a new squad in Impact Wrestling.

Alan is now a part of Eric Young’s Violent By Design faction in Impact Wrestling. Angels helped Eric and Deaner beatdown Sami Callihan on tonight’s episode of Impact.

Angels took to Twitter after the segment and said that he loved violence after joining the faction.

John Silver of the Dark Order responded with a tweet riddled with jealousy.

Ohhh you found new friends…..whatever.

Alan Angels Departs All Elite Wrestling

Alan Angels contract with All Elite Wrestling expired at the end of June earlier this year and he exited the promotion. Speaking with Fightful, Angels reveals that he was told be AEW that they were not going to offer him a full-time deal and wanted to pay the 24-year-old per appearance.

“My contract, I was told about a month and a half ago, that they are not going to re-sign me. They did offer me a per-appearance, which I decided not to take, just solely based off what I thought was best for me. I feel there is more room to grow outside of AEW, right now, at this point in my career. It’s nothing against AEW or Tony Khan or any of the higher-ups in the business. It’s a personal thing.

“I feel, me going on the Indies and showing people what I can really do and showing people that I am a good fucking wrestler, I feel that will raise my stock — not saying it’s impossible to do that in AEW, but I guess the perception, how fans perceive Alan Angels, is, I’m the bottom guy in Dark Order and I feel I can change that outside of AEW. It’s possible in AEW, but I feel it would take longer.

On top of that, I never got to have a great Indie career. I was on the Indies for three years, got lucky, and got scooped up. As a wrestling fan, being an Indie wrestler and doing cool ass Indie shows, that’s a thing I want to do. There are plenty of places to make money in pro wrestling right now. That’s not to say that I won’t be back in AEW, maybe I will, I don’t know, but that’s pretty much it. They offered me something, I felt it was better for me not to. That’s all it was.”