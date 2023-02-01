‘Dark Side of the Ring: Season 4′ Will Profile Abdullah The Butcher, Bam Bam Bigelow & Mike Awesome

The newest season of ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ is starting to take shape.

The fourth season of ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ will feature episodes highlighting the lives and careers of Abdullah The Butcher, Bam Bam Bigelow, and Mike Awesome. The news was first reported by PWInsider.

Per the report, WWE Hall of Famers Mick Foley, Terry Funk, ‘Hacksaw’ Jim Duggan, and Jim Cornette have all been interviewed for the latest season of the show.

While nothing has been confirmed for season four of the series, it’s likely that more than just those three episodes will be aired as last season chronicled the likes of Brian Pillman, Nick Gage, The Ultimate Warrior, Grizzly Smith, Dynamite Kid, Chris Kanyon, Ion Croitoru, Luna Vachon, and Rob Black during their 14 episode third season.

‘Dark Side of the Ring’ History

Following the controversial ‘Plane Ride From Hell’ and ‘The Steroid Trials’ episodes in season three, it was widely speculated that VICE didn’t pick the show up for a fourth season. However the show’s director, Jason Eisener was quick to dispel those rumors, and confirmed that the show was indeed returning for a fourth season.

Since its inception in April 2019, ‘Dark Side of the Ring’ has been VICE TV’s highest rated program among the key 18-49 demographic. The season two finale, which profiled the tragic death of Owen Hart, was the highest-rated program in VICE history with 626,000 viewers. The show has been the center of many spin-offs including ‘Dark Side of Football’, ‘Dark Side of the 90s’, and ‘Dark Side of Comedy’.

SEScoops will provide any updates on the status of season four of ‘Dark Side of the Ring’, including a potential airdate as they become available.