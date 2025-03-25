Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 Kicks Off With Mick Foley HIAC

Dark Side of the Ring Season 6 premieres tonight on Vice TV at 10 PM EST, launching with the episode “Mick Foley: Hell in a Cell.” The episode revisits Foley’s infamous 1998 King of the Ring match against The Undertaker, widely regarded as one of professional wrestling’s most brutal and iconic bouts.

The years of brutal punishment Mick Foley endured in the ring have taken a serious toll, with the long-term effects of these injuries still impacting his daily life.



Foley offers a detailed, firsthand account of the harrowing match, sharing the extensive physical toll it took on his body. His injuries included a concussion, dislocated jaw and shoulder, internal bleeding, puncture wounds, bruised ribs, and several lost teeth—one of which lodged in his nose.

The episode also features emotional insights from Foley’s family, reflecting on the personal impact of his wrestling career.

‘Dark Side’ Season 6

Season 6 will unfold weekly through May 27, 2025, with nine additional episodes focusing on controversial figures and moments from wrestling history. Confirmed topics include:

• “Blood, Fire and the Original Sheik” – exploring Ed Farhat’s legacy and extreme in-ring style

• “Tony Atlas: Too Much, Too Soon” – chronicling the rise of one of wrestling’s first prominent Black stars

• “Becoming Muhammad Hassan” – revisiting Marc Copani’s post-9/11 character and its fallout

• “‘Hot Stuff’ Eddie Gilbert” – examining his behind-the-scenes influence as a booker and performer

Other featured stories will cover Big Van Vader, Ludvig Borga, Billy Jack Haynes, “Superstar” Billy Graham, and Daffney, whose episode addresses the circumstances around her death.

Interviews throughout the season include commentary from Jim Cornette, Jim Ross, Rob Van Dam, and Mark Henry.

Additionally, the companion podcast Dark Side of the Ring: Unheard will return this month, providing unaired content and expanded interviews from the show’s archives.