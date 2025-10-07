Update On Plans For Dark Side Of The Ring Season 7

Fans can expect much more of Dark Side of the Ring as the show has reportedly been renewed for a seventh season. After months of speculation about the show’s future, PWInsider.com has confirmed that the critically acclaimed wrestling docuseries has been renewed and is already back in production.

Filming for new episodes reportedly began several weeks ago in Louisville, Kentucky. There’s no word yet on what topics will be included in the upcoming season of the show, which looks at the darker side of pro wrestling including tragedies and controversies.

Dark Side of the Ring kicked off its sixth season in March 2025 with an in-depth look at the King of the Ring 1998 classic between Mankind and The Undertaker. Their match was the second-ever Hell in a Cell match and saw Mankind be thrown off the cell and later through the roof of the structure.

The years of brutal punishment Mick Foley endured in the ring have taken a serious toll, with the long-term effects of these injuries still impacting his daily life.



Previous seasons have examined some of wrestling’s most controversial and emotional topics, including the Montreal Screwjob, the highs and lows of Buff Bagwell’s life, and the Chris Benoit tragedy of 2007. The show has earned some controversy of its own, with Jim Ross vowing not to film new content for the show over what he sees as manipulative editing.

With production officially underway, fans can expect more in-depth looks at wrestling’s seedier side. If the show’s history is any indication, the seventh season will be another tour-de-force of shocks and surprises.