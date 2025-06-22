Dave Bautista in Talks for Amazon’s Road House Sequel

Dave Bautista has become a bonafide star in the world of acting and fans could soon see him in a much anticipated action sequel. Deadline reports that Bautista has received an offer to join the upcoming sequel to Road House, which will once again be directed by Guy Ritchie. While the offer is on the table, negotiations between Bautista and Amazon MGM Studios have not officially begun.

The sequel is being written by Will Beall and will see Jake Gyllenhaal return as Dalton, a former UFC fighter turned bouncer in the Florida Keys. The first film, which served as a reboot to the 80s classic, was a major hit for Prime Video, racking up over 50 million viewers in its first two weekends. In its first eight weeks, the film reached 80 million global viewers, making it the most-watched original film in Amazon’s history at the time.

While fans could soon expect Bautista in this film, one place they shouldn’t expect him is in the ring. The Animal ended his wrestling career in 2019 with a loss to his close friend Triple H at WrestleMania 35. Though Bautista has said he admits the rush of being a WWE Superstar, he will not compete again, acknowledging that his time has passed and he would only spoil his special farewell match.

While Bautista’s involvement isn’t confirmed, his addition would mark another high-profile casting move for the growing Road House franchise. Stay tuned for the latest on Bautista’s moves.