Dave Bautista Praised by WWE Legend For His Role in ‘Glass Onion’

As he stepped away from professional wrestling, Dave Bautista successfully integrated himself into the world of Hollywood.

Upon his exit from WWE in 2010, the former WWE Champion began steadily building his acting resume, landing many roles in film and television. Most notably, Dave Bautista entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Drax the Destroyer, starring across The Guardians of The Galaxy and The Avengers franchises. The last few years have warranted impressive performances for Bautista in a variety of genres, including action, comedy, and sci-fi.

Most recently, “The Animal” tackled the popular sequel to Knives Out, starring as Duke Cody in the mystery-comedy-thriller Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. Duke Cody — his character — grew a massive following on the streaming platforms of Twitch and YouTube as a men’s rights activist. Ultimately, Cody becomes one of the characters entangled in murderous mystery in Greece as Daniel Craig revives his role as world-renown detective Benoit Blanc.

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash recently weighed in on Bautista’s performance as Duke Cody in the film.

“I thought Batista was good in it,” he said on Kliq This. “I think Batista does a very good job of what he picks as far as roles, but I think [Dave is on it]. He’s into his craft, he’s into his skill. The thing is I couldn’t see anybody playing that part better than him. At the beginning when he’s in the garage with his cars, it gave a vibe of his crib. It’s worth watching, it’s just transparent. Let me put it this way, it wasn’t much as a mystery for me.”

