Dave Bautista Praises Triple H For Running WWE Creative

Former WWE superstar Dave Bautista believes the WWE is in good hands with Triple H running creative.

Bautista retired from wrestling after his last match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35 on April 7, 2019. It doesn’t seem that he has any intention of making a comeback in wrestling. Bautista has become a successful movie star, with his featured film A Knock at the Cabin coming out on Feb. 3.

via Bleacher Report

Although Bautista is not watching WWE regularly, he knows that his mentor Triple H is running creative as the Chief Content Officer. In promoting his upcoming movie, he spoke with Comicbook’s Brandon Davis. In the interview, he praised Triple H for running WWE creative and said he was the best person for the job.

“I think this is the best thing for the company. It really is,” said Bautista. He continued, “It’s a personal thing with me because I know Triple H. I know how well he knows this business. I know how much he loves this business. As far as this business goes, he’s the smartest guy I’ve ever met in my life. He made me who I was. He was responsible for my career. I’ve never been ashamed to say that.”(h/t Comicbook’s Liam Crowley)

Bautista added, “I think he is so dedicated to this product and wants the best for it. I think he’s absolutely the right person. I’ve never met anyone else who thinks the way he does, as far as wrestling goes.”

WWE’s Recent Success With The 2023 Royal Rumble

WWE is having great success on its road to WrestleMania 39. The company just had its annual Royal Rumble event on Jan. 28, which generated excellent revenue. WWE released a statement on Jan. 30 that this year’s event was the most viewed and highest-grossing Royal Rumble in history.

“The event set a new all-time gate record at more than $7.7 million, far surpassing the previous Royal Rumble high in 2017 by more than 50 percent. Viewership of the event saw a 52 percent increase versus the previous record set in 2022,” said WWE.

It’s hard to deny that since Triple H has taken control as Chief Content Officer, WWE has thrived. WrestleMania 39 will be a two-night event on April 1 and 2 at the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. As of now, Ticketmaster has both nights close to selling out. A complete sellout for both nights of WrestleMania 39 would be another significant achievement Triple H and WWE could tout if it happens.