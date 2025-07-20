Ex-WWE/TNA Exec Joins Hulk Hogan’s RAF Wrestling

David Sahadi, renowned for his groundbreaking production work with WWE and TNA Wrestling, is officially joining the creative team behind Real American Freestyle Wrestling. Sahadi confirmed the news on his live podcast Behind The Lens, revealing that he had been talking with Eric Bischoff since May 2025.

“When Eric first called and described his vision for how he wanted to present freestyle wrestling to a bigger audience, I was enthralled. I truly believe Eric’s vision will appeal to not only the purist of freestyle fans, but a mainstream audience as well.”

Sahadi’s move from WWE and TNA to RAF Wrestling marks a serious change in terms of size. Nevertheless, he feels that what RAF may lack in size, it makes up for in quality.

“We have assembled the greatest production team in combat fights to present civilization’s oldest sport in a unique, modern and creative way.”

Sahadi was with WWE for decades, and was one of many soldiers backstage during the Monday Night Wars. Sahadi admits it is ironic to now be working with the man who tried to put him out of a job.

“Eric Bischoff was breaking new ground with WCW Nitro and kicking our asses in the ratings, he was perceived as ‘the evil one,’ the enemy. Now I have the privilege of working with Eric.”

Sahadi’s involvement comes after it was confirmed that Kurt Angle will be joining RAF. Time will tell if the new promotion, run by Eric Bischoff and Hulk Hogan, succeeds in its aim to redefine freestyle wrestling for a broader audience.