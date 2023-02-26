Dax Harwood Fires Back at AEW Over Being Snubbed – References Contract Ending

Dax Harwood has teased leaving All Elite Wrestling within a matter of weeks after being snubbed by the promotion following the Wrestling Observer’s awards.

Harwood, alongside Cash Wheeler, joined AEW in 2020, one month after being granted their release from WWE.

The former Raw, SmackDown, and NXT Tag Team Champions signed over their considerable down-side guarantees in order to be released without a non-compete clause in effect.

In AEW, the pair are former AEW World Tag Champions and have also held tag gold for New Japan Pro Wrestling, Ring of Honor, and AAA.

The Snub

This week, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter shared its annual awards, and there were a lot of victories for the stars of AEW.

On Twitter, the official AEW account congratulated several AEW stars, including Bryan Danielson for the Best Technician, and MJF for Most Charismatic.

Tony Khan also received a celebratory tweet for winning Best Booker for the third year in a row, and Promoter of the Year for the fourth time.

FTR, who won Tag Team of the Year, did not receive such a congratulatory message, something Harwood vented about in a tweet of his own.

Tell me April’s around the corner without telling me April’s around the corner. https://t.co/m9NA5nzRt0 pic.twitter.com/qfipzj5gw9 — Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) February 25, 2023

Winning the Tag Team of the Year award wasn’t FTR’s only accolade, as the pair were part of the Feud of the Year with the Briscoes.

While this award was referenced by AEW, their tweet congratulated Dem Boys for the win, with no mention of FTR.

April

In his tweet, Harwood referenced the month of April, which is believed to be when FTR’s contracts with AEW expire.

On his FTR podcast, Harwood has spoken in the past about possibly leaving AEW, and admits that it could happen.

Harwood has also claimed that what comes next for FTR will likely be the final chapter of their wrestling careers as a tag team.