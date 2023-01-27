Dax Harwood Reflects On 2022 Rivalry With The Briscoes

FTR didn’t have the best year in 2021. The tag team was stuck in limbo after jumping ships from WWE to AEW and they didn’t get a lot of opportunities to showcase their talent. The duo of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler decided to change this in 2022 and the team that helped them in this task was none other than The Briscoes.

Harwood talked about their highly praised feud with the ROH veterans on the latest episode of his podcast. He remembered their first encounter at ROH Final Battle in December, 2021 where FTR attacked The Briscoes. Per Dax, there were no plans for them in the place at the time and they just wanted to test the waters:

“We just wanted to test the waters. We just wanted to see what was gonna happen. Myself and Cash, really were in a low point in our career. We weren’t doing anything. We begged Tony to let us do that.” – Dax Harwood

‘We Deserve To Be On National Television’: Dax Harwood

The Final Battle confrontation led to a highly praised match between the two teams at Supercard of Honor 2022. It was the time when the future of ROH was in question. So the two teams decided to go out with a blaze of glory and prove that they deserved to be on national television every week:

“We knew we could go. If Ring of Honor was going to go out, the four of us could go out with a blaze of glory and say, ‘This is who we are. This is what we represent and we deserve a job somewhere. We deserve to be on national television every week somewhere.’ That was our mindset going into it. Then the match happened. Man, it was f**king magical.”

The match between FTR and The Briscoes at Supercard of Honor was awarded a five-star rating by Dave Meltzer. It helped both the teams create buzz. They went on to have two more highly praised matches that helped put them back on the map.

