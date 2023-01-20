Dax Harwood Was Upset When Brock Lesnar Squashed Kofi Kingston For WWE Title

Dax Harwood was not happy when Brock Lesnar squashed Kofi Kingston to end his WWE Title run.

On the newest episode of “FTR with Dax Harwood,” Harwood offered his thoughts on the first-ever episode of SmackDown Live on FOX. The episode featured the return of Brock Lesnar, who challenged then-WWE Champion Kofi Kingston for the title.

Lesnar squashed Kingston for the title in seconds in the main event of the night. Putting an end to Kingston’s historic and memorable run as WWE Champion. Harwood explained why this upset him.

“I was very, very upset,” Dax Harwood said. “I remember that I texted Kofi, and actually it was a group text with the three of them, The New Day and myself and Dan [Cash Wheeler], and I apologized to him and said, I’m so sorry this happened to you, man. We’re so upset. I can’t believe this is for real. Not because of obviously anything with Brock but how much we had worked and how hard he had worked to get to this point.

“Dude, especially when we were working with him, with Randy, I saw him outside of Vince’s office or go into Vince’s office every single week to try to make things better, to try to make his championship run better. He worked so hard to be a great champion, and I think a lot of people, maybe they think, oh, man, his championship run wasn’t successful because, you know, whatever.

“It wasn’t for lack of trying because I saw him every week, man. Try his damnedest to make something of nothing, and it broke all of our hearts, the whole locker room. It broke all of our hearts that that’s where the championship was being taken. Because not anything to do with Brock. But because Kofi had worked so hard. And seeing someone work so hard for so long to get this opportunity taken away from him.”

Kofi Kingston

The match is something that Kingston himself has spoken on since. Kingston admits he’d have at least liked a longer match with Lesnar if he was to drop the title. He also would’ve liked the opportunity for a rematch, which is customary for a champion after dropping the title.

However, Kingston didn’t receive that rematch opportunity after all. With that being said, Kingston says he doesn’t dwell on it, nor should he, as he’s still one-third of one of the most successful factions in WWE tag team history.

