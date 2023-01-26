AEW & DAZN Announce Multi-Year, Exclusive Broadcast Deal

Action from All Elite Wrestling will be available in dozens of markets across Europe and Asia as part of a new broadcast deal with DAZN.

DAZN, the popular global sports streaming service, began in 2015, and holds domestic broadcasting rights for several top soccer teams in their main markets, include Italy’s Serie A, Spain’s La Liga and Germany’s Bundesliga.

The Statement

In a statement by DAZN Group, it was confirmed that they had secured “exclusive broadcast rights to AEW, in a multi-year deal that will bring the promotion to DAZN subscribers in 42 markets across Europe and Asia.

The deal will include AEW Dynamite and Rampage, Dark and Dark: Elevation, four Battle of the Belt events a year, and four Pay-Per-Views a year.

The statement by DAZN calls the introduction of AEW to is schedule “another major addition to the breadth of multi-sport content available on the platform.”

AEW is described in the statement as “the new professional wrestling league taking the world by storm with its meteoric rise, record-high ratings, world-class roster and highly entertaining product.”

AEW will air in the following markets as part of DAZN:

Albania, Alderney, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Faroe Islands, Finland, Georgia, Gibraltar, Greece, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, Jan Mayen Islands, Jersey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Malta, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Republic of Moldova, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Svalbard, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan.