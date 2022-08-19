DDP Was Asked To Wrestle In Ric Flair’s Last Match

Diamond Dallas Page or DDP was part of the Ric Flair‘s Last Match event. The 66-year-old got physical during the show but it appears that Flair wanted him to do even more.

The former WCW champion was the most recent guest of Renée Paquette’s The Sessions podcast. He talked about things such as helping veteran wrestlers with his Yoga program and more.

Speaking about the grand spectacle that was Ric Flair’s Last Match, DDP revealed that the 16-time world champion actually wanted him to be part of the main event:

“Ric actually called me and asked me if I would be in the match with him, do a six-man. At first he said, ‘D, how old are you?’ [I replied] ’66.’

[He said] ‘I’ve seen you, you’re in great shape. I’d really love to have you be in this match.’ I said, ‘Ric, I can’t do it. I feel so good, I can’t take a chance on hurting myself.'”

After DDP refused to join Flair for the match, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer convinced him to take part in his roast instead.

Page made an appearance at the event as well and he delivered a diamond cutter to Matt Cardona. Ric Flair on the other hand, teamed up with Andrade to face Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

