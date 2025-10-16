DDP Says Jake Roberts Movie Is In The Works, Shares Struggles

Jake ‘The Snake’ Roberts has led a captivating life, one full of highs and lows, both personally and professionally. Now, a movie about the WWE Hall of Famer’s life is in the works, but getting the production finished is proving easier said than done.

Speaking on The Ariel Helwani Show, ‘Diamond’ Dallas Page shared that writers have tried to turn Jake’s story into a screenplay. Despite their best efforts, none have been able to capture Roberts’ story and DDP’s connection to his friend.

“We’ve had a couple of guys come in and try to write it… The writing was great, really great, but it didn’t quite capture what they wanted it to be.”

Roberts was the subject of The Resurrection of Jake the Snake, a 2015 documentary chronicling his battles with substances and the help he’s received from DDP. Speaking to Helwani, DDP acknowledged that getting a feature film project off the ground is easier said than done.

“It’s been going on for years. I don’t really talk about it because… hard hard it is to get something made, bro.”

Wrestling biopics have proven popular, including the critically acclaimed The Iron Claw from A24 that detailed the lives and tragedies of the Von Erich family. Mildred Burke’s life was the subject of Queen of The Ring, chronicling the life and career of one of pro-wrestling’s most influential women.

Whether this project ever sees the silver screen, time will tell. Nevertheless, Jake’s story of struggle and redemption shows the determination of the beloved WWE Hall of Famer.