DDP On How Kevin Nash Has Handled Scott Hall’s Passing

DDP has given an update on how Kevin Nash is holding up amid the passing of his long-time friend Scott Hall.

On March 14, Hall died due to complications from a hip procedure. The former WWE and WCW standout suffered multiple hearts attacks after a blood clot got loose. His family ended up taking him off life support.

DDP Talks Kevin Nash Following Scott Hall’s Passing

On a new episode of the DDP Snake Pit podcast, Diamond Dallas Page said that Kevin Nash is unsurprisingly distraught over the death Scott Hall (h/t Wrestling Inc).

“We took it hard. Really hard. But Kev, he took it really hard. Like I took it hard, he took it really hard and you know, it was tough. That last week or so was really tough.”

DDP then said he thinks Nash will be helping Scott’s son, Cody going forward.

“I think there is definitely something there for sure. And Kev, you know, he’s gonna really reach out, and you know, because Kev works every damn weekend because he loves it. He works with whatever damn promoter there is. He knows them all and Cody and I were talking about it.

“I had his sister and Scott’s brother Jeff over for dinner when they were in town here and Cody, I think there is a future for him out there. I think timing is everything and he’s done his time. He’s been to Japan. He’s been to the UK. He just needs a break.

“I think working independents right now, you know, the independent world out there, they draw. And I think Cody Hall, as a name, is a draw to see what he can do, you know? So I think the time, and we talked about this.

“And Kevin is like, like I said, it’s still really, really hard on him so anything he can do to help out Cody, I think he’ll do. It’s just the friend Kevin Nash is.”

Hall was inducted into the 2014 WWE Hall of Fame as his Razor Ramon character. He was inducted a second time in 2020 for his run in WCW, specifically with the nWo.

Scott Hall was 63 years old at the time of his passing.