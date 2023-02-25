DDP reveals his advice to Sami Zayn

Sami Zayn may have come up short against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber, but some fans are still rooting for him to be added to the WrestleMania match with Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

WWE is reportedly concerned about Zayn’s popularity overpowering Rhodes. There has been speculation that Zayn and Kevin Owens will headline Night One of WrestleMania 39 against The Usos for the Undisputed Tag Titles.

What DDP told Sami Zayn

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page said in an exclusive interview with Forbes that he gave Zayn advice at Royal Rumble. “I literally walked up to Sami at the Rumble and gave him a hug.”

“I love the Bloodline stuff. And Sami is a guy that, if you look at it, you don’t say ‘that guy’s money.’ But if you watch him and his storylines, and his interviews and his work in the ring, he’s money. He’s top guy money. Put him in a main event and he will draw, especially against the Bloodline, but really anyone.”

“I told him ‘bro, I love what you’re doing. Just be patient. Because it’s gonna happen.’ That’s the hardest thing for talent, is to be patient.”

Do you think Sami Zayn should be added to the Rhodes vs. Reigns match or do you think he should compete with Owens for the tag titles?