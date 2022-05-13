DDP Says Tammy Sytch “Was on the Right Path” Before Recent Arrest

WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page has said that Tammy Sytch had been doing well prior to her recent arrest.

Sytch was arrested earlier this month and charged with nine felonies, including DUI Manslaughter, related to her role in a three-vehicle car accident in March that killed one man.

Speaking on the latest episode of ‘The Bro Show,’ Page said that Sytch had looked “great” when they met up four months ago:

“She’s been sober for long periods of time. She had been on the right path. I don’t know what the trick here is, but I feel so bad. I saw her, God she looked great.” Diamond Dallas Page

Page called Sytch’s relapse and recent run-in with the law a “really unfortunate situation.”

The former WCW World Heavyweight Champion has spent years helping others, including Jake ‘the Snake’ Roberts and the late-Scott Hall.

Sytch and the Hall of Fame

Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in April 2011, the night before WrestleMania 27.

Tammy Sytch was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, alongside legends such as Shawn Michaels, the Road Warriors, and Hacksaw Jim Duggan.

With this most recent arrest, there have been calls for her to have her Hall of Fame induction revoked with Mark Henry and Bill DeMott both saying it should happen.

WWE revoked Hulk Hogan’s induction in 2015 after racist comments made by the Hulkster were shared online, but reinstated him into the Hall of Fame three years later.

Sytch has fired back at claims for her to be removed, referencing DeMott’s controversial departure from his role as WWE head trainer.

