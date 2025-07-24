DeSantis Chokes Up Remembering Hulk Hogan as ‘Our Superhero,’ Protestor Disrupts Tribute

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis was delivering an emotional tribute to wrestling legend Hulk Hogan when the somber moment was suddenly shattered by a protestor’s outburst, creating a jarring scene that highlighted both the governor’s personal connection to the icon and the unpredictable nature of today’s political climate.

Speaking at what appeared to be a press conference, DeSantis revealed his deep childhood connection to Hogan, describing the wrestling superstar as nothing short of a superhero for kids growing up in Florida during the 1980s and early 90s.

“I was sad to see the news that Hulk Hogan passed away today. He was a major icon for anybody in Gen X,” DeSantis said, his voice carrying genuine emotion. “I can tell you growing up then in the 80s and in particularly the early 90s, he was really big.”

The governor painted a vivid picture of Hogan’s cultural impact, noting how the wrestler achieved fame even before “Hulkamania” took hold. “He actually really was a star first before even he was Hulkamania but when he was Thunder Lips and Rocky 3 and that was like a huge huge deal,” DeSantis recalled, referencing Hogan’s memorable appearance in the Sylvester Stallone film.

For young DeSantis, Hogan represented something magical—a larger-than-life figure who happened to call the Tampa Bay area home.

“As a young kid, like, you know, I’m growing up and it’s like, you know, that was like somebody’s like, ‘Wow, that’s our superhero kind of deal.’ And the fact that he was from a Tampa Bay area when I’m growing up there, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, like this guy, this guy lives in our area,’” he explained.

The governor’s tribute included nostalgic details about the pre-pay-per-view era, when major wrestling events like WrestleMania were shown on closed-circuit television at local venues. He specifically remembered WrestleMania III, where Hogan faced Andre the Giant in what became one of wrestling’s most iconic moments.

Things took a dramatic turn when a protestor suddenly interrupted, shouting accusations before being forcibly removed by security. Undeterred, DeSantis continued his remarks, sharing that his own children had recently met Hogan.

“We were with him just a couple of months ago. My kids got to meet him and everything. So, I was really sad to see that,” he said, before extending condolences to Hogan’s family and the broader Florida community.

Video courtesy of Scott Johnson, Going Ringside