Details For Upcoming AEW Battle of the Belts V Event

AEW’s next Battle of the Belts is reportedly a matter of days away according to a recent TV listing.

As the name suggests, Battle of the Belts sees AEW’s various titles defended, which can include championships from Ring of Honor.

The most recent Battle of the Belts event took place inside Washington D.C.’s Entertainment and Sports Arena in October and featured three title matches (though no titles changed hands.)

Battle of the Belts V

In a recent schedule for TNT programming, it is noted that Battle of the Belts V will air on Friday, January 6, 2023.

The show will air immediately after AEW Rampage, which will be in its regular 10 PM to 11 PM Eastern timeslot, with Battle of the Belts going from 11 PM to midnight.

Both shows are set to air live, though no matches have been confirmed for either event.

This is the same format that was used for Battle of the Belts IV in October.

Battle of the Belts

Battle of the Belts is a quarterly special that made its debut in January of this year, and takes place every January, April, August, and October.

The show may tease title changes, but so far, only Sammy Guevara has walked away from the shows with some new championship gold.

At the first Battle of the Belts in January of this year, Guevara defeated Dustin Rhodes to win the Interim AEW TNT Championship, as reigning champ Cody Rhodes was out with Covid-19.

At Battle of the Belts two in April, Guevara once again became TNT Champion, dethroning Scorpio Sky in the show’s opener.