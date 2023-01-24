Details on Mercedes Moné’s Future Matches for NJPW (Report)

Mercedes Moné will only wrestle a handful of times a year for New Japan Pro Wrestling, but fans will see plenty of her in the coming months.

Moné made her debut for New Japan at Wrestle Kingdom 17 earlier this month, confronting IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI after a title defense against Tam Nakano.

The former Sasha Banks attacked KAIRI after the match and a title match between the two has been set for next month.

Future Plans

Moné hopes to become the second-ever IWGP Women’s Champion on February 18, but more details are being presented about future matches.

On Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer noted that Moné is only contracted for a handful of matches, with her second set for NJPW Sakura Genesis on April 8, at Ryogoku Sumo Hall.

Moné’s third match will see her compete at a STARDOM event at the Yokohama Arena on April 23.

Other than the Battle in the Valley match, no opponents have been announced for Moné’s other matches.

It has been reported that New Japan has already planned for a sequel to Moné Vs. KAIRI next month.

Outside the Ring

Reportedly contracted to just a handful of matches a year with New Japan, Moné has plenty of time for non-wrestling projects.

The former Superstar has a budding acting career, having appeared as Koska Reeves in Disney+ hit ‘The Mandalorian.’

Last month, Moné informed her fans on Twitter that she had wrapped up shooting for her first feature film in Boston, MA.

During her hiatus from WWE, the former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion walked the runway for New York Fashion Week alongside fellow wrestler Naomi.