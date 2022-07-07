Details & Reactions to Pat McAfee Re-Signing with WWE

WWE announced today that Pat McAfee has signed a multi-year deal with the company.

After signing with the company in April 2021 to be the SmackDown color commentator alongside play-by-play announcer Michael Cole, McAfee quickly became a fan favorite.

WrestleVotes reported after the announcement that the deal was signed a few weeks back, and those involved were thrilled with the two sides reaching a new agreement that will see him remain with the company for years to come.

It was said, “WWE knows exactly what they have in McAfee and were steadfast on making sure they kept him around.”

It’s been reported that Vince McMahon is high on McAfee’s commentary and thinks a lot of him personally, as McMahon did his first sit-down interview in years on McAfee’s radio show to promote. McAfee joined Vince, Stephanie McMahon, and Triple H in attending UFC 276 this past Saturday night.

Reactions to Pat McAfee Re-Signing

Michael Cole and Triple H were just some of the people who reacted to the news of McAfee’s extension on Twitter:

Very few can transition from professional athletics to entertainment the way @PatMcAfeeShow has. In short, he “gets it” & the authenticity he brings to his fans & the @WWE Universe is the same he brings to every facet of his life. A pleasure working with him. (Plus, he’s jacked!) https://t.co/eTAHdqcphH — Triple H (@TripleH) July 7, 2022

After 25 years in “the booth,” working with @PatMcAfeeShow is the highlight of each week. His excitement is contagious (even if he almost kicks me when standing on our table) and has helped revitalize my love for our business! @WWE, our fans, and I are lucky to have him! https://t.co/RSXPh2F6mh — Michael Cole (@MichaelCole) July 7, 2022

Congrats to one of the best @PatMcAfeeShow https://t.co/f4Bdq7fMO9 — Dana Brooke WWE (@DanaBrookeWWE) July 7, 2022

So I guess now it’s time we start a new talk show together? What do we think @PatMcAfeeShow?? https://t.co/oCZoeerCTt — Kayla Braxton (@KaylaBraxtonWWE) July 7, 2022

In addition to calling matches, McAfee occasionally wrestles and has been praised for his in-ring work. The former NFL punter made his WWE in-ring debut in August 2020 when he lost to Adam Cole at WWE NXT TakeOver: XXX before getting back into the ring that December for a WarGames match where The Undisputed ERA defeated Danny Burch, Oney Lorcan, McAfee & Pete Dunne.

At WrestleMania 38 earlier this year, McAfee beat Theory in a singles match before being beaten down by Vince McMahon. The SmackDown color commentator is slated to wrestle Happy Corbin at SummerSlam on Saturday, July 30, 2022, from Nashville, Tennessee.