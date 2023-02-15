Details on ROH’s First TV Tapings & How to Watch

Ring of Honor will make its long-awaited episodic return in March.

All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan has teased that ROH will return to TV for a while. Khan bought the company in March. 2, 2022, which he announced on an episode of AEW Dynamite. Since he bought the company, ROH has had two pay-per-view events on Bleacher Report.

The last ROH event was ROH: Final Battle on Dec. 11, 2022. After the event, Khan shared that ROH will continue to put their pay-per-views on Bleacher Report. However, ROH will air its TV episodes for fans on its revamped subscription service Honor Club for $9.99. Khan didn’t have an exact date for its episodic return until today.

(JJ Williams)

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Khan revealed that ROH would start airing new episodes on Honor Club on March. 2. Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso transcribed the following quotes.

“Ring of Honor TV is coming Thursday, March 2, on HonorClub,” says Khan. “We’ll have our first tapings on Feb. 25 and 26 at Universal Studios in Orlando, and we’re going to put tickets on sale for the inaugural taping on Thursday. Those will be the first-ever tapings of the new Ring of Honor.”

He added, “We also have the library on the HonorClub with 20 years of matches. All the Briscoes-FTR matches are available, including Final Battle from December, and those matches are going to stand the test of time in wrestling. Ring of Honor has a tremendous history. We have been able to introduce it with a further reach across the world this past year, and I’m excited to finally introduce weekly Ring of Honor shows.”

Tickets for the first taping are available on AEWTix.com. They are advertising that tickets will be as low as $20, and fans could also attend a taping for AEW Dark and the second taping of ROH on Feb. 26 as a bundle for $45.

What to Expect for ROH?

The timing of ROH’s return to airing episodes is interesting, as they have a PPV coming next month. ROH’s Supercard of Honor will take place at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California, on March 31. Khan’s choice to have the event on that date is intriguing because it’s the day before WrestleMania 39, which will be less than 10 miles away from each.

The episodes taped starting on Feb. 25 should build matches for Supercard of Honor. The company has yet to announce a match that will take place at the event. Tickets for the event have also yet to be shared with the public.

Khan may start building anticipation for ROH TV’s return and its next PPV on upcoming AEW Dynamite and Rampage episodes. However, he will have also to convince fans to subscribe to Honor Club for 9.99 and also pay for the PPV on Bleacher Report.