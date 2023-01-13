WWE Talent Meeting Before SmackDown Amid Executive Shakeup

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H held a talent meeting backstage at the Resch Center in Green Bay, Wisconsin, ahead of the live SmackDown episode on Friday night.

Fightful Select reports that Triple H thanked the wrestlers for all they do and said he understood there was some concern. He told them that the role of new WWE Chairman Vince McMahon since returning to the company last week is to spearhead the search to see if they will sell the company and to whom they may sell.

As previously noted, WWE is looking to sell the company by the middle of this year, and several companies are interested in potentially buying WWE.

Not a Done Deal

Triple H also made an attempt to squash the story of the WWE sale being a “done deal” and said even if it happened, it would take a lot longer. This comes after the rumors about the Saudi Arabia Investment Fund buying the company, only for those rumors to be squashed.

Triple H reiterated that this would not affect the current WWE creative team or process. This calmed many of the talent’s concerns over the last week.

He kept it open by noting anything could change, but Vince defers the final creative say-so to Triple H. He noted that while he and his father-in-law may have discussions, Triple H makes the final call.