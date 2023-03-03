Details on The Names Behind The Bloodline Storyline

Many people consider The Bloodline storyline to be one of the best that WWE has told in years, perhaps even decades. Roman Reigns leading the charge, a change from what Vince McMahon had him portray since breaking away from Dean Ambrose after they were done feuding with Seth Rollins when he broke up The Shield.

Reigns had been pushed for years as the typical babyface character that McMahon knew and replicated with Hulk Hogan and John Cena, but Reigns never broke through the glass ceiling in the eyes of the fans as a top draw for the promotion.

That all changed in the summer of 2020 when he came back from hiatus as a heel, aligned himself with Paul Heymand and slowly recruited The Usos to form the faction. They later added Solo Sikoa and, for a few months, had Sami Zayn as the Honorary Uce.

There’s been a curiosity among fans regarding who is behind the storyline and whether it’s run by Heyman and Reigns or if whoever is in charge of creative whether that be Vince McMahon or Triple H, has the only say in it.

The Faces

Mike Johnson of Pwinsider.com was recently asked in a Q&A who is behind the storyline.

Johnson wrote, “Paul Levesque oversees it with Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns having strong, perhaps the strongest voices, involved in the direction, language and scripting. Michael Hayes regularly produces the segments and I am sure if a good idea is suggested by those on the Raw team, it would be considered or assimilated into the process.”

Reigns will defend the Undisputed WWE Universal Title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39.