Details on Why WWE Star Missed Monday’s Raw

Chelsea Green made her return to WWE at the Royal Rumble in January and she has been appearing on Monday Night Raw since then with her new Karen gimmick, which has gained her attention.

She wasn’t seen this week on television, and there is a good reason for that absence.

Fightful Select reported today that Green was kept off Raw n this week because she couldn’t travel to Canada until her green card situation is figured out. WWE stated in an angle on the broadcast that Green was sent to Ottawa, Illinois instead of Ottawa, Canada as a way to bridge the gap.

“With absolutely NO help from WWE management, I found my way out of Ottawa, IL and into a city that’s more my style!” the WWE star tweeted. “Jokes on you, Adam Pearce … but neither of us will be laughing when I pay you a visit about this.”

The Report

Green is currently landlocked and unable to return to Canada. The report noted “Chelsea is still waiting for her Green card, and then will be able to return. Green has been landlocked for months, dating back to last Summer.”

Instead of being at Monday Night Raw, Green was with her husband, Matt Cardona, in New York City for the screening of The Last Match: A Pro Wrestling Rock Musical.

Because Green is living in the US while on a work visa from Canada, if she went back into Canada while having visa issues then she wouldn’t be allowed to get back into the US.