Details on WWE Booking Roman Reigns vs. Sami Zayn Rematch

WWE is going back to a match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn for this Saturday’s house show in Toronto.

They first wrestled in Montreal at Elimination Chamber earlier this month that saw Reigns go over to retain the title.

Although this is a non-televised show, WWE felt they needed to make a change to what they originally announced, a tag team bout featuring Reigns and Solo Sikoa against Zayn and Kevin Owens, for the live event due to ongoing storyline reasons.

The Reasons

While speaking on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer stated that the original tag team bout was changed as Zayn and Owens are still in the process of trying to get on the same page as Zayn wants Owens to forgive him and they go up against The Bloodline together.

Meltzer stated that it wouldn’t make much sense for Owens and Zayn to suddenly team together even though they’ve yet to make up, even if it is in front of a few thousand people in attendance. Also, WWE felt that they could sell more tickets to do Reigns vs. Zayn.

WWE has sold under 6,000 tickets for the show after the announcement. This was an increase of 600 tickets sold after Reigns was first added to the lineup of the card.

This proves that Reigns is a draw for WWE, although not as strong as John Cena, who drew an additional 2,000 tickets just 48 hours after he was announced for the March 6 Raw in Boston.