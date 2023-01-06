Details on WWE Employee Meeting Following Vince McMahon’s Return

It’s been a wild 24 hours for WWE as Vince McMahon maneuvered his way back into WWE and got himself a seat on the Board of Directors. He brought Michelle Wilson and George Barrios with him.

WWE held an all-hands-on-deck meeting with employees, as talent was not invited. The meeting lasted for 10 minutes.

Pwinsider.com put together highlights from the meeting that noted employees were told there would be no changes to management or their responsibilities at this time.

What Was Said?

Paul Levesque, Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Frank Riddick III will remain in place in their current positions and jobs.

They stated the move was a big positive and made to give the company everything they needed to make the most of their future rights revenue sales (TV rights deals for their weekly television shows) in addition to gauging the market for a potential sale of the company with the idea that with Vince McMahon back, the entire company would all be on the same page in maximizing WWE’s potential leading into the future.

The idea is they would be looking at potential sale offers ahead of any rights negotiations and would benefit more than another round of just selling TV rights. It was also greatly emphasized that a sale may not happen, and it should not be assumed it would. Vince McMahon has the final say as the controlling shareholder.

A “possible avenue” for the company could be for it to be taken private again if it was “the best outcome for shareholders.” This was among the potential strategic options. They did not take any employee questions.

It’s unclear whether Triple H will hold a talent meeting with wrestlers at Friday Night SmackDown.