Details on WWE Royal Rumble Meetings, Ronda Rousey’s Status for The Show

WWE is just over a week away from this year’s Royal Rumble, and the company has been discussing the event in recent meetings.

Fightful Select reports that while several veterans have contacted WWE about making Royal Rumble appearances, WWE was said to have been leaning out of that in some cases in favor of what they call “non-traditional surprises.”

It’s unclear what that meant. Creative and producers were soliciting pitches for such a thing. In 2022, WWE was adamant about leaning out of NXT names appearing in the match.

Ronda Rousey’s Status

The report did note that as of last week, Ronda Rousey wasn’t planned for the Royal Rumble PPV when she lost the title. She dropped the SmackDown Women’s Championship to a returning Charlotte Flair on the December 30 edition of SmackDown.

Until December, Rousey was scheduled for the show in a singles match.

Fightful was told that “WWE was very confident in their women’s roster as is with the hires and call-ups over the last year, and how it would play into the Royal Rumble match.”

WWE needed to call in several veterans for last year’s match because of mass talent releases, causing a depleted roster.

Longtime indie wrestler Jason Cade has been brought in to help with the Royal Rumble while TJ Wilson will be on hand, leading the charge unlike last year as he wasn’t around. WWE had to bring in Fit Finlay to help.