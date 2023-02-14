Details on WWE’s Plans for WrestleMania Movie Trailers

WWE is returning to Los Angeles on April 1-2 for WrestleMania 39, and just as they did in 2005, WWE will be doing something special for the show to get the word out.

The promotion for the show will include stars parodying classic Hollywood films. WWE has been showing the original clips on social media as of late such as Braveheart, Dirty Harry, Taxi Driver, A Few Good Men, and Pulp Fiction.

Stars featured in these trailers included the likes of John Cena, JBL, Rey Mysterio, Batista, Triple H, and more.

The List

WrestleVotes reported the list of which movies and wrestlers will be involved this year.

The Bloodline in Goodfellas, The Miz & Maryse in Top Gun, The Judgement Day in Stranger Things, Drew McIntyre & The Brawling Brutes in The 40-Year-Old Virgin and Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch as Batman & The Joker.

Miz & Maryse: Top Gun

Rhea / Judgment Day: Stranger Things

Brawling Brutes & Drew McIntyre: 40 Year Old Virgin

Becky & Seth Rollins: Batman & Joker

— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) February 14, 2023

Current WWE WrestleMania 39 Card

Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley

Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. the winner of Saturday’s Elimination Chamber Match

Charlotte and Bianca currently do not have matches booked for this Saturday’s Elimination Chamber PLE while Reigns will defend his title against Sami Zayn at the show.