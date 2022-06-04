Samuel Shaw (Dexter Lumis) Announced For NWA Return At Alwayz Ready

Former NXT star Dexter Lumis now going by the name Samuel Shaw will be making his return to the NWA during the Alwayz Ready PPV on June 11.

The official Twitter account of the promotion broke the news on Friday. They teased that the Tortured Artist will be competing on the show.

Though they did not reveal the opponent for Shaw. We will have to see if he gets a singles match on the PPV or if he ends up competing in a multi-man match:

“Breaking: We’ve received word that on June 11th, Samuel Shaw will be at #ALWAYZREADY?? No word yet on his plans although we’ve been informed he WILL be ready to compete.”

Dexter Lumis In NXT

Dexter Lumis was a big part of the Black and Gold era of NXT. He was one of the show’s prominent stars when they were competing with AEW in Wednesday night wars.

However, the officials did not see a future for the heavyweight star in the company after the revamp of the show. The 38-year-old was released from his contract in April this year.

Lumis has previously used the Samuel Shaw persona in Impact Wrestling and elsewhere. He made appearances for NWA before signing with WWE in 2019.