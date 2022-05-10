DiBiase Family Sued by Mississippi Dept. of Human Services Over Misspent Funds

The DiBiase wrestling family is among those being sued by Mississippi’s Department of Human Services over the alleged misspending of funds.

The Mississippi DHS issued a press release on Monday announcing that a civil complaint has been filed against the 38 people, who are alleged to have been responsible for or recipients of the funds.

The suit names both Ted DiBiase Sr. who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2010 as well as his sons Ted Jr. and Brett.

Brett DiBiase pleaded guilty to charges related to the scandal in December 2020, after being arrested in February that year.

Brett was paid $48,000 by the DHS as a representative of the business “Restore2” and used false and fraudulent statements to receive payment.

Ted DiBiase Jr. was paid by the Mississippi Community Education Center to provide training to human services employees in 2018 and 2019.

The lawsuit alleges that the former WWE World Tag Champion made “no substantial effort” to provide any training as part of contractual service.

As for Ted DiBiase Sr., it is alleged that his Heart of David Ministries religious non-profit fraudulently received over $2.1 million in welfare from the state.

The suit claims that DiBiase Jr. urged then Mississippi DHS director John Davis to divert $1.7 million in funds to Heart of David Ministries.

The state of Mississippi is $1,971,223 in damages from Ted DiBiase Sr. and $1,721,223 from Heart of David Ministries.

The state is seeking $2,897,487 from Ted DiBiase Jr., $48,000 from “Restore2” and $824,258 from Brett DiBiase.