Dijak Auctioning Off Entrance Worn Jacket to Benefit Pugh Family

Last Saturday, Dijak challenged Wes Lee for the NXT North American Championship at NXT Vengeance Day.

While he came up short in his quest to get the title and suffered a gruesome looking injury, he is doing something really cool. Dijak wore a custom entrance jacket that read “Reach for the Sky” in red font.

He tweeted “At Vengeance Day I was very proud to honor the legacy of my friend Jay Briscoe.” Dijak announced that he will be auctioning off the jacket with 100% of the funds going to the Pugh (Briscoe) family.

At Vengeance Day I was very proud to honor the legacy of my friend Jay Briscoe. I am auctioning my ring worn jacket to raise money for his family. Visit https://t.co/krSvzZ7ard

for more details or submit a bid to [email protected] Silent auction ends 2/14 @ 10pm EST. pic.twitter.com/v1vYBXxR7s — DIJAK (@DijakWWE) February 11, 2023

Bid on Dijak’s jacket

In addition to the entrance-worn ring jacket, the auction winner will also be followed by Dijak on a “social media platform.” The silent auction is open until 10 PM ET on February 14.

To place a bid, go to this Facebook page for details. You can also submit your bid at [email protected]