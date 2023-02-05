Dijak Shows Off Finger Injury from NXT Vengeance Day

Dijak didn’t become the new WWE NXT North American Champion at the recent Vengeance Day event, but did show his toughness in the ring.

In the opening match of the night, Dijak hoped to capture his first title in WWE when he faced off against NXT North American Champion Wes Lee.

Going just over 17 minutes, the two put on a hard-hitting affair which saw Lee (who has held the title since October) get the pinfall victory.

The Injury

While it was Lee who got the victory, the main story coming out of this match is Dijak’s finger and his tenacity for continuing to wrestle after his injury

On social media, the former RETRIBUTION member showed off his nasty injury.

There’s no word yet on if Dijak will miss any ring time after suffering this injury.

Even if he does miss time in the ring, the former T-BAR is expected to continue his feud with Tony D’Angelo and Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo, who interfered during the NXT North American Championship match.

According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Shawn Michaels informed Bruce Prichard that Dijak’s finger is not broken.

Dijak in WWE

Though WWE had plans to sign Dijak in early 2017, a legal threat from ROH (who he was under contract to) led WWE to rescind that offer.

The following month in February, Dijak opted not to re-sign with ROH, and was signed to WWE that September.

Competing as Dominik Dijakovic, Dijak would be a solid performer on the gold brand, but never captured the NXT or NXT North American titles.

In September 2020, Dijakovic was called up to the main roster as T-BAR as part of the doomed Retribution angle.

After the group split in early 2021, Dijakovic would hover around WWE Main Event before his return to WWE in late 2022.