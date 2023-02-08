Dirty Dango Wants To Prove That He’s Not Just A Comedy Act

Impact Wrestling talent Dirty Dango wants to prove he can be a serious wrestler when he needs to be.

Throughout his career in WWE, Dango(FKA Fandango) used to entertain fans with his funny persona. He started as a serious dancer when he debuted in 2013, but his character became more comedic over time. While it brought him success in winning the NXT Tag Team Championship with Tyler Breeze, Dango primarily stayed a comedic act for the majority of his WWE career. His run with the company ended on June 25, 2021, when WWE released him.

After spending some time as a free agent, PWInsider’s Mike Johnson reported that Dango signed a one-year deal with Impact Wrestling on Jan. 31. He recently had a match with Steve Maclin on Jan. 19 episode of Impact Wrestling. In an interview with Windy City Slam Podcast, Dango shared that he doesn’t have an opponent he wants to wrestle against but wants to prove that he’s not only a comedy act.

“I don’t really have my eyes not necessarily on one person, but I guess just to prove to management that I’m not just a comedy act when the bell rings, I can go.” – Dirty Dango

What’s Next for Dirty Dango in Impact Wrestling?

On the Feb. 2 episode of Impact Wrestling, “Director of Authority” Santino Marella revealed that Dango would compete in a qualifying match that, if he wins, will be involved in a fatal four-way match at No Surrender to determine the following number one contender for the Impact World Championship.

The company also shared on Twitter that Dango will compete against Brian Myers on the Feb. 9 episode of Impact Wrestling. Dango will have the opportunity to prove that he can be a serious contender for a world title in Impact and show that he’s more than the comedic persona he’s demonstrated for years.