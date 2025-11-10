Doc Gallows on Good Brothers Making MLW Debut, Karl Anderson Bond & AJ Styles Retirement

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson are all about belt collecting while working for a number of promotions around the world. The Good Brothers look to add the Major League Wrestling Tag Team Championship to their long list of accolades. Their first step toward achieving this goal comes on November 20 when they formally debut for the promotion at the MLW x Don Gato Tequila: Live Special. The veteran duo square off with the current title holders The Skyscrapers Donovan Dijak and Bishop Dyer in Charleston, South Carolina.

“I’m looking forward to the MLW debut,” Gallows said. “We’ve been going everywhere…We have never been in an MLW ring. So we’re marking things off the list we haven’t done yet. It has been on there for a long time. It’s been lined up, and we’re excited about it. The Skyscrapers are a great team as MLW Tag Team Champions. That’s one we don’t have on the mantle…Karl is not usually the small one in the ring, but he will be for this one. I’m looking forward to it. It’s a hell of a test.”

Gallows and Anderson have felt rejuvenated after their latest run in WWE ended during the early part of this year. Each appearance is another opportunity for them to remind fans what they can do. Hitting the ground running in terms of bookings has been by design.

“We went from nine or 10 contracts in a row, which is a blessing in this business. It really is, but it was kind of like we were on somebody else’s schedule,” Gallows said of the freedom. “Kind of where we were told what was going to happen, what we were going to do. So, to take the bull by the horns and go out on our own and places we want to go, to show up where we want to show up, it’s a blessing. We’re not under contract anywhere. We’re not obligated or paid by WWE, AEW, TNA, New-Japan Pro Wrestling. We’re not affiliated with any of these places right now for the first time in a lot of years. It’s nice to be able to go, do, and say things you please. It’s very exciting.”

A big reason for their longevity comes down to the fact they genuinely like each other. Good Brothers is more than a name. It describes the bond they share.

“Karl and I are business partners in wrestling and outside of wrestling,” Gallows explained. “We’re best buddies, and we’re an act. I think people are most familiar with us as an act. We enjoy traveling together, setting these bookings, and setting things up in all these places. I think it is unique because there are a lot of singles people out there doing it. The Matt Cardona’s, and Blackheart, [Priscilla Kelly] are killing it in the women’s division as singles. We’re kind of one of the only tag teams doing it and just going everywhere. It’s definitely by design. We’re picking up with our Talk ‘n Shop podcast. It’s a Good Brothers revival sort of thing. I’m enjoying it.”

Another rarity for these multi-time champs is they’ve never really had an official onscreen breakup. Well, if you don’t count the brief hot potato of the WWE 24/7 Championship. However, that doesn’t mean Gallows rules it out down the line.

“That’s a whole other portion of a story that could be told somewhere,” Gallows. “There are a lot of unfinished stories with us, ,but on the other end we’re real-life friends. We’re buddies. We know each others’ kids. We stay in each other’s homes on the road. We have our Talk ‘n Shop podcast together. We invest together. There are so many things. The bond is real. “Everywhere we’ve gone, we’ve gone together. Every time you’re facing something new, a new challenge, and new opportunity it may be we have another one to lean on. We’re actually fortunate in that way. A lot of guys don’t get along that well. When you think about teams that have stayed together for a really long time and are still active, maybe you have the Young Bucks, who are buddies of ours and real-life buddies, and the Hardys, who are real-life brothers. There aren’t a lot of them out there.”

For Gallows, who reached 20 years in the ring, there isn’t an endgame in sight right now. There is more work to be done.

“Nobody dwells on the past and there is no illwill with WWE, but there wasn’t a lot, with the new management changes and stuff this last go around, for us to get our creative juices flowing too much. Idletime was our biggest enemy,” he continued. “We were ready to get out there and do something. That’s why we wanted to take the world by storm.”

The Good Brothers may not be hanging up the boots any time soon, but their good friend AJ Styles has made no bones about his retirement plans. Styles announced 2026 would be his last year in the ring. Gallows isn’t sure if his former Bullet Club, The Club, or The O.C. running mate will truly step away forever.