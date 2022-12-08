Dog Collar Tag Title Match Announced for ROH Final Battle 2022, Updated Card

Ring of Honor Final Battle 2022 will air live this Saturday at 4 PM from College Park Center in Arlington, Texas.

Two title matches were announced for the PPV this Saturday on this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

Dalton Castle competed in the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale but came up short. The match was eventually won by Ricky Starks, who will face MJF for the AEW World Championship and the Dynamite Diamond Ring next week at Dynamite: Winter is Coming.

Dalton Castle and The Boys will be in action this Saturday at Final Battle. They will defend the ROH 6-Man Tag Team Championships against Brian Cage and Gates of Agony.

FTR battled The Acclaimed for the AEW Tag Team Championships in the main event of tonight’s main event. The Acclaimed escaped with a hard-fought victory and the two teams showed respect to each other after the match. Gunn Club interrupted on the jumbotron with a Christmas card from The Briscoes. They announced that The Briscoes are challenging FTR to a double Dog Collar match for the ROH Tag Team Championships at Final Battle this Saturday.

Updated Card for ROH Final Battle