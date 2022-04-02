Dolph Ziggler Retains WWE NXT Title At Stand & Deliver

Bron Breakker got his rematch for the WWE NXT Title against Dolph Ziggler in the main event of the Stand & Deliver event in Dallas, Texas, but didn’t walk out victorious.

Early on, Bron went for a spear, but Robert Roode grabbed his leg so the referee tossed him from ringside. Ziggler was in control for a few minutes to slow down the big man. Bron with a powerslam, but Roode pulled Ziggler out of the ring on the pin attempt. Bron with a spear then the powerslam finisher, but Ziggler blocked and hit a superkick for the win. Ziggler retained the title.

Ziggler pinned Tommaso Ciampa in a triple threat match also involving Breakker to win the NXT title on the March 8 edition of NXT 2.0. On the March 15th edition of NXT, Bron challenged Ziggler to this title match after Ziggler defended the title against LA Knight.

Breakker won the NXT Title from Ciampa at New Year’s Evil in January, which was the second match between them after Ciampa previously beat him last year. Breakker made his first and only title defense as NXT Champion against Santos Escobar in the main event of Vengeance Day.

WWE reportedly is using main roster talent, mainly from Raw, to help boost NXT ratings.