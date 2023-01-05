Dominik Mysterio Announces Engagement

Dominik Mysterio has announced his engagement. In a recent post on Instagram, the 25-year-old posted a picture of his longtime girlfriend, Marie Juliette wearing an engagement ring on January 2, 2023.

This past November, Dominik posted about his and Juliette’s 11-year anniversary.

SEScoops extends our congratulations to the happy couple.

Dominik’s Progression on WWE TV

Dominik is involved in an undefined relationship with Rhea Ripley in the storyline, as the two stars are part of The Judgment Day faction with Damian Priest and Finn Balor. On television and social media, Dominik refers to Ripley as “Mami.”

He has attempted to bring her to his father’s home on both Thanksgiving and Christmas, with the latter leading to the police being called and Dominik being sent to prison for a short time.

In a segment on Monday Night Raw this week, he revealed on Raw that the experience really impacted him.

Ripley commented on Dominik’s engagement post but didn’t keep kayfabe as she wrote”Congratulations” to the young couple.

In September, Dominik turned on his father and Edge at Clash at the Castle. He would officially join the Judgement Day group two nights later on Monday Night Raw. Before this, The faction had been recruiting him in the weeks leading up to the event.