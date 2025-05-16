Dominik Mysterio Reveals the ‘Glue’ Holding Judgment Day Together

Despite recent changes to The Judgment Day faction, WWE Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio believes the group remains stronger than ever—thanks largely to veteran superstar Carlito, he told Jim Varsallone in a Miami Herald interview.

“It’s truly amazing what we’ve been able to do with The Judgment Day,” Mysterio said. “Especially since factions in WWE don’t last very long, and the way The Judgment Day was with all of the gold we had—we had both the Raw and SmackDown tag team titles, I was taking care of NXT, I had NXT gold, [Rhea] had the Women’s World title—we were all just dripping in gold.”

What set The Judgment Day apart, according to Mysterio, was their unprecedented presence.

“We were really just taking over every single show—not just Raw, it was Raw, SmackDown, and NXT. That’s never been done before. I feel like we really did change the game.”

Following the departures of Ripley and Priest, Mysterio emphasized how Carlito has been crucial to the group’s chemistry.

“It continues to evolve,” Mysterio explained. “Getting rid of Rhea and Priest and adding the addition of my Wita Live with Raquel and Carlito—it continues to evolve in that way. And it’s for the best.”

Mysterio was particularly effusive when discussing Carlito’s importance: