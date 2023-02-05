Dominik Mysterio’s “Dream” Is to Compete for Lucha Libre AAA

Dominik Mysterio has made a name for himself as part of the WWE roster, but the self-proclaimed Eddie Guerrero of the modern day could one day compete for AAA.

After being introduced to WWE fans as a child in the 2000s, Mysterio would make more regular appearances starting in 2019, and would have his first match in 2020.

Initially teaming with his father Rey, Dominik would turn heel at WWE Clash at the Castle last year and has since joined the Judgment Day

Competing for AAA

Before joining WWE, Rey Mysterio honed his skills in AAA, and would return to the promotion after his departure from the Stamford promotion in 2015.

Speaking to Wrestling Inc’s Nick Hausman, Dominik was asked if he would ever consider working a match in Lucha Libre AAA down the line.

“I mean, that’d be awesome for me. I know that’s where my dad started and he got his start, so that’d be real cool for me and a dream come true for sure.” Dominik Mysterio.

In addition to being part of his father’s legacy, AAA is also the home of Konnan, who serves as head booker and who has been helping Dominik with his new character.

Dominik’s Future

Dominik Mysterio may have his sights set on AAA, but his immediate future resides in his home state of California.

Since turning heel in Cardiff, fans have assumed that a match between father and son is happening, with Rey moving to SmackDown to avoid said conflict.

At the 2023 Royal Rumble, Rey was attacked backstage by Dominik, who mocked his father by wearing his mask.