Dominik Mysterio Praised As ‘Next John Cena’ Candidate By Former WWE Star

As John Cena’s WWE farewell tour enters its final month, the conversation has turned to who, if anyone, can take his place as the face of the company. Cena is set for his final match on December 13 at Saturday Night’s Main Event, where he will face the winner of the ongoing “Last Time Is Now” tournament.

A former WWE star and one-time tag team partner of Cena, David Otunga, weighed in on the topic during an interview with All Axxess Entertainment. Otunga, who briefly held the WWE World Tag Team Championship with Cena in 2010, was asked who he sees as the potential ‘next John Cena’ on the current roster.

Otunga began by explaining that he does not believe a direct replacement for Cena is possible due to the evolution of the wrestling business.

“I don’t think there’s ever gonna be another John Cena. I just don’t think that’s gonna happen. I think the wrestling business has changed, and I don’t know if there’s ever gonna be one main person again,” Otunga said. “You never know if it’s just one person, but I feel like there’s gonna be multiple people, and that’s just the way it’s heading. That’s how I feel.”

Despite believing it will take “multiple people” to fill the void, Otunga did name two current stars who he sees as having that top-level potential. “But I feel like Dominik Mysterio, he’s a good one. Bron Breakker too I could see.”

Otunga then focused on Mysterio, recalling his journey from a kid backstage to a top heel in the company. “I remember when (Dominik) started. I remember him coming backstage and he was doing the dark matches and stuff, which was cool. I remember telling him that, because I worked with Rey. And seeing Dom all these years and then now. That’s my co-worker’s kid – that was really cool. And then seeing just how quickly he’s flown up the card, and well deserved too. I’m extremely proud of him.”