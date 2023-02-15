Watch: Dominik Mysterio Crashes Rey Mysterio’s Valentine’s Day Celebration

Dominik Mysterio has again ruined a celebration for The Mysterio Family, or has he?

The young WWE star ruined Thanksgiving and Christmas Day for his father and he tried to do the same on Valentine’s Day as well.

WWE recently posted a video of Prison Dom going to a nice restaurant with Rhea Ripley to celebrate Valentine’s Day. He asked for his reserved table only to learn that his father Rey Mysterio had already taken up the seat.

This time, however, Rey chose not to make a fuss in public. The wrestling veteran decided to let his son have the table and left quietly with his wife.

Prison Dom Makes A Run

Dominik then got to enjoy a nice dinner with his Mami, only for him to learn later that he can no longer use the Mysterio account to pay for it all.

The WWE star then tried to pay with a credit card. When that got declined as well, Dom did the most prison thing and made a run for it:

The Judgement Day are currently involved in a long-standing feud with Edge and Beth Phoenix. This rivalry was reignited when the Rated R Superstar and The Glamazon made their return at Royal Rumble.

It’s believed that we will see Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley teaming up against the husband-wife duo at WrestleMania. As for Dominik, it’s possible that he finally has to face his father Rey Mysterio in a match at the show.