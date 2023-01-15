Dominik Mysterio Says He’s Got in Trouble in WWE for Missing Flights

Dominik Mysterio may be a hardened ex-convict (at least in his own mind) but the young Superstar has been getting into some actual trouble with WWE.

At WWE Clash at the Castle last September, Mysterio turned heel by attacking his father Rey Mysterio and Edge and has since joined the Judgment Day.

After being ‘arrested’ for showing up to his father’s home over the holidays, the younger Mysterio has adopted an ‘ex-con’ character despite being bailed out after a few hours.

Missing Flights

Mysterio’s arrest was of course just for show, but there has been a slight issue with the young Superstar’s organization and punctuality.

Appearing on the latest K100 podcast, Dominik was asked by Konnan if he has been scolded backstage by WWE management yet.

“I don’t think so but they have gotten on me because I’ve gotten a reputation of missing some flights.” Dominik Mysterio.

Interestingly, many have compared Mysterio’s attire on this week’s Raw to Konnan during the latter’s WCW days.

What’s next?

During this week’s Raw, Mysterio competed on behalf of the Judgment Day in a tag-team gauntlet main event.

Replacing Finn Balor, who was deemed unable to compete mid-match, Mysterio and Damian Priest won the match and earned a shot at the Raw Tag Team Championships.

The fact that the match was specifically to determine who will challenge for the Raw Tag Team titles has led to speculation that the Undisputed WWE Tag Team titles will be split soon.

On SmackDown, a tournament will begin next week to determine the number one contenders for the SmackDown Tag Team titles.

