Donald Trump: Hulk Hogan Wasn’t Afraid To Take A Stand

Donald Trump recently reflected on his long-standing friendship with wrestling icon Hulk Hogan following the latter’s death at the age of 71. Speaking to the press, Trump shared his admiration of the two-time WWE Hall of Famer as someone of great conviction.

“Hulk has always stood for what he believes in, and that’s something I respect deeply. He’s not afraid to evolve and take a stand, whether it’s in the ring or outside of it.”

The connection between Hogan and Trump played out over decades before Hulk’s death at the hands of a reported cardiac arrest. The President’s ‘Trump Plaza’ played host to WrestleManias 4 and 5, both of which would see Hogan in action. The latter would see Hogan regain the WWE Championship, ending the year long reign of ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage.

Away from the ring, Hogan endorsed Trump in the 2024 U.S. Presidential election which would see his fellow WWE Hall of Famer return to the White House. Hogan would throw his weight behind Trump following an assassination attempt, even going as far as to call the two-time President his personal hero.

Hogan’s death has affected many, from the common wrestling fan to the man in the White House. As tributes continue to pour in for the Hulkster, it is clear that Hogan’s influence will continue to be felt.