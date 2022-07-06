Don’t Expect AEW Star to Return Anytime Soon

AEW has been plagued with injuries over the past month, with several stars being taken out of action.

AEW World Champion CM Punk announced his injury just days after he captured the title from ‘Hangman’ Adam Page, and Bryan Danielson is also said to have suffered an injury and hasn’t wrestled in over a month.

Former World Champion Kenny Omega continues to be away recovering from surgery after dealing with multiple injuries, and now another star is out of commission.

Santana injured

During the recent Blood and Guts match, Santana competed and had a spot that didn’t go according to plan.

Santana had an awkward uranage spot with Daniel Garcia mere minutes after he entered the double cage, which led many to believe Santana is injured.

While speaking on Busted Open Radio, AEW President Tony Khan confirmed the news that Santana is injured, saying it “could be a relatively long injury.”

Khan added that he spoke to Santana after Blood & Guts, ensuring the wrestler that the company will stand by him throughout his recovery.

Khan gave no specific time window as to when Santana will be back in the ring.

His previous injury

This is a bad time for Santana, but not the first time he’s had to deal with an injury.

In May 2019, while working for Impact Wrestling, Santana suffered a stage two tear in his MCL.

Santana was cleared to wrestle that same month, but would finish up with Impact in early August, and debuted for AEW at All Out on August 31.