Mike Tyson Already Pulled from the Roast of Ric Flair

Next month, Ric Flair will end his wrestling career for good at the upcoming Starrcast V event.

On July 31, Flair will compete in his last ever match, but that’s just one part of the festivities for the “Dirtiest Player in the Game.”

Two days before he hangs up his boots and robe for good, Flair will be the subject of a comedy roast featuring several legends of wrestling and comedians.

With decades in the industry, there’s a lot of material, but one major name reportedly won’t be appearing.

Tyson is out

Earlier this week it was reported that boxing legend Mike Tyson would be at the roast of the 16-time World Champion.

Tyson, who was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2012, is a known wrestling fan, and has appeared for All Elite Wrestling in recent years.

However, it now looks like “Iron Mike” won’t be appearing after all.

TMZ is reporting that Tyson’s representatives confirmed that he will be missing the Roast of Ric Flair.

“Due to unforseen circumstances, Mike will not be participating in the roast.” Mike Tyson’s representative, speaking to TMZ.

The end of Ric Flair’s career

Even without Mike Tyson, The Roast of Ric Flair will be an epic celebration of the legendary wrestler.

Details are still scarce about Ric’s last match, as it had initially been reported that he’d be facing his long-time rival Ricky ‘The Dragon’ Steamboat.

Steamboat has since declined the match, and the current belief is that Flair will team with FTR to face the Rock ‘n Roll Express and a mystery partner.

The match hasn’t been confirmed by Starrcast themselves at this time.